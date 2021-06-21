AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.40.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on AudioCodes in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get AudioCodes alerts:

AUDC stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.86. 244,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,837. AudioCodes has a 12 month low of $25.90 and a 12 month high of $44.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.55.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $58.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.31 million. On average, research analysts predict that AudioCodes will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradiem LLC purchased a new position in shares of AudioCodes in the first quarter worth about $331,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of AudioCodes in the first quarter worth about $432,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 20.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,750 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,492,000 after purchasing an additional 52,831 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of AudioCodes in the first quarter worth about $1,178,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in AudioCodes during the first quarter valued at approximately $823,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.