AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Analysts at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
NASDAQ:AUDC traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.86. 244,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,837. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.55. AudioCodes has a 52 week low of $25.90 and a 52 week high of $44.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.83.
AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $58.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.31 million. AudioCodes had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 20.84%. As a group, research analysts expect that AudioCodes will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About AudioCodes
AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.
