AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Analysts at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:AUDC traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.86. 244,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,837. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.55. AudioCodes has a 52 week low of $25.90 and a 52 week high of $44.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.83.

Get AudioCodes alerts:

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $58.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.31 million. AudioCodes had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 20.84%. As a group, research analysts expect that AudioCodes will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paradiem LLC bought a new position in AudioCodes in the 1st quarter worth about $331,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in AudioCodes in the 1st quarter worth about $432,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in AudioCodes by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,750 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,492,000 after acquiring an additional 52,831 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in AudioCodes in the 1st quarter worth about $1,178,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in AudioCodes in the 1st quarter worth about $823,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.