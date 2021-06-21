Audius Trading 32% Lower Over Last 7 Days (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Over the last seven days, Audius has traded down 32% against the U.S. dollar. One Audius coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00002355 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Audius has a market cap of $90.31 million and $8.01 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Audius alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00055903 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003687 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00021826 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $213.99 or 0.00669471 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00040753 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00080045 BTC.

Audius Coin Profile

Audius is a coin. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . Audius’ official website is audius.co . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Audius Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Audius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Audius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.