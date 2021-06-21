August J. Troendle Sells 1,261 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO August J. Troendle sold 1,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total transaction of $227,522.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 706,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,499,596.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

August J. Troendle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 20th, August J. Troendle sold 17,623 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.44, for a total transaction of $3,215,140.12.

Shares of MEDP stock traded up $5.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $182.62. 4,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,738. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.22 and a 1 year high of $196.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 43.22 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.61.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

MEDP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,440,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Medpace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,379,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,157,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,281,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 380,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,402,000 after buying an additional 188,906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

