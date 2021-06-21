Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Insider Ault & Company, Inc. Purchases 5,587 Shares

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) insider Ault & Company, Inc. bought 5,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.69 per share, for a total transaction of $15,029.03. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,354,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,644,490.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of DPW traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,090,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,054,584. Ault Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $10.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.47.

Get Ault Global alerts:

Ault Global (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Ault Global had a negative return on equity of 23.57% and a negative net margin of 76.80%. The firm had revenue of $13.25 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Ault Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,282,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Ault Global by 222.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 153,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 105,875 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ault Global by 157.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 91,437 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Ault Global during the first quarter worth approximately $409,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Ault Global by 20.9% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 59,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Ault Global Company Profile

Ault Global Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of customized and flexible power system solutions for the medical, military, telecom, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: DPC, DPL, Enertec, Digital Farms, and I.AM. The DPC segment includes Microphase, Coolisys, Power-Plus, and DP Lending.

Featured Article: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Ault Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ault Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.