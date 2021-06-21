Automata Network (ATA) Market Cap Hits $94.82 Million

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded down 23.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 21st. Automata Network has a market capitalization of $94.82 million and $15.92 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Automata Network has traded down 42.6% against the US dollar. One Automata Network coin can currently be bought for $0.55 or 0.00001733 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00050511 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00118994 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.88 or 0.00153854 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000178 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31,695.65 or 0.99757670 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Automata Network Coin Profile

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Automata Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Automata Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Automata Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

