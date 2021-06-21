Autonio (NIOX) Price Reaches $0.0692 on Top Exchanges

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Autonio has a market cap of $6.10 million and approximately $247,498.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Autonio has traded down 27.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Autonio coin can now be purchased for $0.0692 or 0.00000217 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Autonio alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00051001 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.84 or 0.00118374 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.88 or 0.00156053 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000180 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,188.24 or 1.00700636 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Autonio Coin Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,048,759 coins. The official website for Autonio is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Autonio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Autonio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.