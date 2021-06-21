Avalanche Price Reaches $10.95 on Exchanges (AVAX)

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $1.89 billion and approximately $88.89 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 27.7% lower against the US dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for approximately $10.95 or 0.00034802 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001306 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.09 or 0.00213185 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00033641 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006930 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00009544 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 30.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,198.91 or 0.03809367 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 385,922,102 coins and its circulating supply is 172,418,164 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax . The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Avalanche Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

