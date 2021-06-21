AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $598,511,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,323,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $533,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,693 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 24.3% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,042,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,366,000 after acquiring an additional 594,169 shares in the last quarter. Schf GPE LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,934,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,459,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,087,000 after acquiring an additional 381,905 shares in the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVB. BTIG Research raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $206.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.41.

In related news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total transaction of $612,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total transaction of $211,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,860 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $206.10 on Monday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.38 and a twelve month high of $216.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $199.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $497.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 73.19%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.