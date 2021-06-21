Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 11,168 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 47.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,583 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,168 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $8,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BA. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 12.0% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,805 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 8.0% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 8,081 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 9.2% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 204,532 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $52,098,000 after acquiring an additional 17,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Co raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,606,874,000 after acquiring an additional 14,409,687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

BA stock opened at $238.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.36 billion, a PE ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $240.08. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.58 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. The Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.70) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.65.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

