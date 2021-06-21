Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 41,591 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 40.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,591 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.11% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $7,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 728,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,184,000 after buying an additional 94,401 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 59,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth about $650,000. American Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 20.5% during the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 462,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,635,000 after buying an additional 78,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,224,000.

NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $51.01 on Monday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $50.93 and a 52-week high of $51.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.09.

