Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires New Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 49,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,703,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 1.22% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTM. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 72.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the first quarter worth $209,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $320,000. Bridge Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the first quarter worth $362,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the first quarter worth $481,000.

NYSEARCA:RTM opened at $160.72 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.60. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $97.75 and a 1 year high of $178.43.

