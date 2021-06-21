Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MA. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $6,575,000. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 101.3% during the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 13,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 2.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 828,922 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $295,138,000 after buying an additional 19,074 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 135.7% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 24,458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,708,000 after buying an additional 14,080 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Mastercard by 29.6% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,796,949 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $639,804,000 after buying an additional 410,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $393.46.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $369.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $371.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $281.20 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total transaction of $3,817,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,256,383.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,702 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.