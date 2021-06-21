Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 10,384 Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 29.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,384 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.70% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $5,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGZ. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 373.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 653,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,085,000 after buying an additional 515,102 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 91.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,528,000 after purchasing an additional 59,029 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 191,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,802,000 after purchasing an additional 36,110 shares during the period. 55I LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,866,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 369.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 17,985 shares during the period. 25.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Agency Bond ETF stock opened at $118.37 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.21. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $117.56 and a 1-year high of $122.00.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

