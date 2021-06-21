Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 1,285 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,995 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 952 shares of the software company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 465 shares of the software company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the software company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 135,712 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $67,872,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective (up from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.84.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,571 shares of company stock worth $9,638,586. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $565.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.95. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $416.03 and a one year high of $570.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $507.50.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.65% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.