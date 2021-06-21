Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 13,304 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,304 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $4,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 136.3% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

KO stock opened at $54.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.62. The stock has a market cap of $233.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $43.51 and a 12 month high of $56.48.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The business had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 30,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,644,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,948,052.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,392 shares of company stock valued at $13,930,959 in the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

