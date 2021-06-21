Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 2,619 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 66.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.45.

In other news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,025 shares of company stock worth $2,586,414 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $192.90 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.88. The stock has a market cap of $111.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 1-year low of $148.80 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 44.00%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.73%.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

