Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) by 36.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,455 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.21% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $4,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,592.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.5% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.0% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

VONE opened at $194.71 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $137.42 and a fifty-two week high of $198.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $194.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.536 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%.

