Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,504 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.05% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $5,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTWO. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth $40,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth $61,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $89.73 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $55.00 and a one year high of $94.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th.

