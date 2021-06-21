Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 121.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,547 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 23,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 25,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $111.56 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.07. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.71 and a fifty-two week high of $118.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

