Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $4.50 Million Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,203 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,202,604,000. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,955,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,033 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,090,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,084 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,632,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $557,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,406,000. 76.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.65, for a total transaction of $4,893,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $48,588.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,789,252.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 223,670 shares of company stock valued at $51,713,672. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM opened at $243.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.79, a PEG ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $229.43. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $180.00 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Macquarie upped their price target on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.33.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.