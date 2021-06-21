Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $5.21 Million Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 258,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,193 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.08% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $5,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobsen Capital Management lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 100,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Stringer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Stringer Asset Management LLC now owns 138,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 88,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 26,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000.

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $20.55 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.40. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $20.58.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.