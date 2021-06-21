Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $5.46 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,371 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $5,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 24.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,053,000 after purchasing an additional 11,478 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IXN opened at $325.85 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $321.36. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $227.16 and a fifty-two week high of $331.50.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.