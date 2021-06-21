Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $5.65 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,013 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $5,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 76.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RWL stock opened at $71.93 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.22. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $49.42 and a 52 week high of $75.33.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

