Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $6.03 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 40.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,235 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 156.7% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America stock opened at $39.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $22.39 and a 12-month high of $43.49. The company has a market capitalization of $335.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 38.50%.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.78.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

