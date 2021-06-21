Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $6.08 Million Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 98.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,093 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $6,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 417,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,889,000 after buying an additional 80,655 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 323,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,394,000 after buying an additional 29,557 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 278.1% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after acquiring an additional 78,468 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 30,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 38.3% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 30,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 8,335 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $95.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.61. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $67.70 and a 12-month high of $97.41.

