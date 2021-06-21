Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $6.35 Million Position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) by 39.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,060 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.44% of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF worth $6,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 268.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after buying an additional 13,995 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $689,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 41.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after acquiring an additional 8,747 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 301.1% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 301.0% during the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period.

Shares of JKD opened at $221.91 on Monday. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $122.90 and a 1 year high of $224.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.53.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

