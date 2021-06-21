Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $6.43 Million Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,077 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 183,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,485,000 after acquiring an additional 58,000 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, LifePro Asset Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $54.16 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.72 and a 12 month high of $58.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

