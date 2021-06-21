Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $6.59 Million Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,366 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $6,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 27,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 21.1% in the first quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $118.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.28. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $67.73 and a 52 week high of $159.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.