Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $8.25 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 49.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 51,246 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Excalibur Management Corp boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 62.7% during the first quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 7,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,644,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 103.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after buying an additional 9,432 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,425.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares during the period. 37.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $166.05 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.53. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.13 and a 12-month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

