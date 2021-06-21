Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMGN. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Amgen from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.81.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,802.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total transaction of $62,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,790 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $238.68 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.21. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.28 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $137.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

