Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $6,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 98,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 304.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 501,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,432,000 after purchasing an additional 377,426 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 63,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,085,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,888,000 after purchasing an additional 154,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,759,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,771,000 after purchasing an additional 144,104 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $63.34 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $47.22 and a 52 week high of $65.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.38.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

