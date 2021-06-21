Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,949 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $9,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PTLC. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 128,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $101,000. WBI Investments lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 61.0% during the first quarter. WBI Investments now owns 54,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 20,566 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 33,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:PTLC opened at $36.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.54.

