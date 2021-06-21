Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 106,647 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 104.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,647 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $5,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. FMA Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FREL opened at $30.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.67. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a one year low of $22.33 and a one year high of $31.61.

