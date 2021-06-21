Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 35,907 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 93.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,907 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $5,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 288.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,190,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,396,000 after buying an additional 9,050,853 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,155,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,772,000 after buying an additional 5,370,089 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,363,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,259,000 after buying an additional 45,578 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 240.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,110,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,456,000 after buying an additional 1,491,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 349.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,204,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,021,000 after buying an additional 936,783 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $77.85 on Monday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.70 and a fifty-two week high of $83.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.28.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

