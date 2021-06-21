Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 3,683 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,240 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $4,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Square during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Square during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Square by 41.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Square during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Square stock opened at $234.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $106.82 billion, a PE ratio of 333.88, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.83. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.93 and a 52 week high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $21,026,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 386 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $79,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,881,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,355,314 shares of company stock valued at $313,598,502. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SQ shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Square from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Square from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Square from $257.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Square currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.10.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

