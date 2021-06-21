Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 4,737 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.45% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $8,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKH. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000.

JKH opened at $374.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.30. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $183.49 and a 12 month high of $420.66.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

