Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,646 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.93% of iShares Morningstar Value ETF worth $8,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 201.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 125.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF stock opened at $122.19 on Monday. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 1-year low of $75.13 and a 1-year high of $124.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.79.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

