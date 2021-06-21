Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,768 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 23,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

VBR opened at $169.13 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.45 and a fifty-two week high of $180.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $173.91.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

