Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,967 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $5,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 388,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,116,000 after purchasing an additional 121,248 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 302,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,442,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after buying an additional 8,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,455,000.

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $102.27 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $56.49 and a 52-week high of $110.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.74.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

