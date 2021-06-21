Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,324 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.9% during the first quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 4,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.9% during the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% during the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 4,136 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.36.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $231.23 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $178.88 and a 12 month high of $238.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.12. The company has a market cap of $172.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

