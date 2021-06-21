Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,959 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $4,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter worth $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 7,200.0% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 2,312.5% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $230.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $114.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $116.73 and a 1-year high of $236.80.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.87%.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total transaction of $439,170.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,699.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,353 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total transaction of $479,094.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,525.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,366 shares of company stock valued at $9,144,828 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.06.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

