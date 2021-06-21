Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,175.3% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 4,654 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 167,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,711,000 after buying an additional 19,835 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 9,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK opened at $76.88 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $87.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRK. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.11.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.