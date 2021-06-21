Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $1,590,707,000. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $527,847,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,526,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,704 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 168.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,536,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,174,000 after acquiring an additional 964,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,878,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,277,864,000 after acquiring an additional 904,230 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.23.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $183.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $122.35 and a fifty-two week high of $197.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.38.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

