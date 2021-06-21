Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 2,064 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,064 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,621,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,731,526,000 after buying an additional 802,832 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,574,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,344,232,000 after buying an additional 52,281 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,131,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,004,154,000 after buying an additional 151,301 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,850,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $935,830,000 after buying an additional 25,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,859,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $689,587,000 after buying an additional 47,269 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWF opened at $262.47 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $184.70 and a 1-year high of $264.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $256.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

