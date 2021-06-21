Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 3,404 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,404 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,109,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,750,000 after purchasing an additional 8,787,122 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,445,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,169,000 after purchasing an additional 660,152 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,214,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,307 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 21,713,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,698,000 after purchasing an additional 361,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,089,275,000. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $85.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.68. The company has a market cap of $130.19 billion, a PE ratio of -48.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.46. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $51.92 and a one year high of $89.98.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 74.73%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $392,701.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,416,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,665 shares of company stock worth $2,138,790. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Langenberg & Company upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.33.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.