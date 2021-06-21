Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 53.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,018 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $4,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDC. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 719.4% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $179.36 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $183.45. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $145.41 and a 1-year high of $187.07.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

