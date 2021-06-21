Avast (OTCMKTS:AVASF) Stock Price Down 7%

Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) dropped 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.28 and last traded at $6.28. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 14,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.75.

AVASF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Avast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Avast in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Avast in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Avast in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.47.

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

