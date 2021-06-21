Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Purchased by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 69.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,876 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $3,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Avery Dennison by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Avery Dennison by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Avery Dennison by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Avery Dennison by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 6,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in Avery Dennison by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.11, for a total value of $316,259.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,302,357.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $247.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $227.00 price objective (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.73.

AVY opened at $205.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $109.38 and a 52 week high of $226.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $212.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

