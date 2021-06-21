Avitas Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,042 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 62.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.72.

NYSE V opened at $231.40 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $237.50. The company has a market cap of $450.76 billion, a PE ratio of 47.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $228.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $7,302,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at $64,999,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,655 shares of company stock worth $20,166,882. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

